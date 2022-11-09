Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,601. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

