Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.20. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

