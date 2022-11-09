Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,522,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $166.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.