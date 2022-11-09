Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

SPG stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.