Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 167,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 852.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

