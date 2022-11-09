Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,676 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

