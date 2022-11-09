Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

