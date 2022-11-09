Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,389.64 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,560.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.48.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

