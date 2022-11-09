Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

