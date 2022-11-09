Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 516,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

