Conflux Hits Market Cap of $62.34 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $62.34 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,824.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00320314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00119190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00746110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00557252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00227068 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03078343 USD and is down -16.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,989,151.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.