Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,606 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.