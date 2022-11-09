Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,738 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SecureWorks worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCWX. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.