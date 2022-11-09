Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

