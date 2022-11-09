Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 524,622 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 524,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,778,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,075,000 shares of company stock worth $2,128,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.