Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

