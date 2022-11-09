Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 757,740 shares of company stock valued at $55,529,210 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

