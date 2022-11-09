Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,231 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CommScope worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

