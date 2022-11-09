Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband Profile

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.