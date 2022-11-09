Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,881 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

