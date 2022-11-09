Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.