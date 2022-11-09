Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 166,826 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TK. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Teekay Stock Up 1.8 %

Teekay Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $463.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.