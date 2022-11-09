Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
