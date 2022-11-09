Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.