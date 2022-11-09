Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.