Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $134,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $42,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,510 shares of company stock valued at $991,556. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MYOV stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Myovant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.