Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,977 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

