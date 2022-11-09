Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE PHI opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

