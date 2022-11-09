Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 596.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Redfin worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Redfin Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $403.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

