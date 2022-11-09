Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.9 %

CAAP opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

