Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.22 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.