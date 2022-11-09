Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $988,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.18. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

