Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

