Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 287,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

