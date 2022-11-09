Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 161.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

