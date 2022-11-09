Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.