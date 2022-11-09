Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 126,030 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Angi worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,186,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184,189 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

