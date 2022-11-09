Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,744 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NOG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $766,918. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

