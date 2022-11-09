Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cutera by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $838.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

