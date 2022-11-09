Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 197,628 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197,628 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

