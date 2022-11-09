Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

DoorDash stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

