Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of METC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of METC stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.