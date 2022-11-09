Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 891,932 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Constellium Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

