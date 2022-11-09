Contrasting America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) & AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for America First Multifamily Investors and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

America First Multifamily Investors currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 88.87% 20.34% 4.99% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.85 $38.10 million $2.88 6.26 AMTD Digital $25.29 million 120.73 $27.51 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats AMTD Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.