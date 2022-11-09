Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.90.

T opened at C$28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.51. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

