Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,775,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

