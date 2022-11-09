Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 8%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 158,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,569,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Coupang Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

