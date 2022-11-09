CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

CRWD opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

