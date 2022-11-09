CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.