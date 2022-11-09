Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.13. 23,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

