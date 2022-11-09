Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.13. 23,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.