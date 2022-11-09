Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

